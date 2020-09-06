Minister urges FRSC to address traffic congestion within FCT metropolis

The FCT Minister, Mohammed Bello, has urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to address traffic congestion which occurs at the Lugbe axis along the Airport Road especially in the evenings.

Anthony Ogunleye, spokesperson to the FCT minister, in a statement, on Sunday, in Abuja, said Mr Bello made the pledge when he received a delegation from the FRSC, led by the new Zone 7 Area Commander, Assistant Corp Marshal Jonas Agwu.

The minister noted that the Airport Road is the gateway into the city and should at all times reflect orderliness.

He assured that the FCTA will support and partner with the FRSC for the effective use of a mobile court system to correct traffic offenders.

The minister stressed the need for the corps to deploy more men and equipment to ensure enforcement of road safety laws on the roads.

“Particular attention should be placed on the traffic congestion that occurs regularly at the Lugbe axis along the Airport Road, especially in the evenings, where unauthorised trading takes place usually under the pedestrian bridges,” he said.

The minister also emphasised the need for enforcement of traffic and road safety laws, adding that enforcement is key to the success of FRSC operations.

Mr Bello, who said that the laws establishing the FRSC are explicit and very strong, called on the FCT Sector Command of the FRSC to put the laws to good use.

Earlier, Mr Agwu commended the minister for his openness and support for the FRSC, which has contributed to the successes achieved by the corps in the nation’s capital.

He also appreciated the good working relationship among the various relevant agencies in the FCT involved in the management of traffic and curbing insecurity in the territory.

Mr Agwu pledged to build on the existing structures available in the FCT to meet the effective road safety and traffic management objectives of the FCTA.

He said that the creation of more designated bus stops and deployment of more high capacity buses will further aid traffic flow in the city.