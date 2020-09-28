Ministry reinstates SSAEAC President Okonkwo

By Ibrahim Adam

Labour and Employment Minister Chris Ngige at the weekend reinstated the President of the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC), Chris Okonkwo.

The union leader had hitherto been retired from the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

The Nation recalls that Okonkwo was retired by the former TCN Managing Director, Usman Gur Mohammed, via a letter dated April 24, 2020, an action the union described as illegal, malicious and impunity-driven, and promptly challenged.

The union, in a statement by Nnamdi Ajibo, on behalf of the General Secretary, said: “We are glad that after due investigation and review of our petitions, the Honourable Ministers of Labour and Employment as well as Power, unanimously approved the reinstatement of Dr. Okonkwo to his position in TCN, with full payment of his entitlements.

“This was conveyed by another letter, dated September 25, 2020.

“The SSAEAC hereby expresses appreciation to the President, C-in-C, represented by the Honourable Ministers (Labour and Power), Permanent Secretary (Power), new Managing Director of TCN, new Executive Directors and Directors of FMOP, for a principled and professional stance that culminated in the delivery of justice.”