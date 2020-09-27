Missing soldiers in Zulum’s convoy attack found dead

By Duku Joel, Maiduguri

Not fewer than five soldiers missing during the attack on the convoy of Borno Governor Babagana Zulum have been found dead, The Nation has learnt.

Security sources confided the insurgents abducted the five soldiers in an Armored Personnel Carrier who were later killed and dumped in the bush.

Their bodies, according to the sources, were recovered in a search and rescue operation, which is still ongoing.

It was gathered the death toll from the attack has risen to 30 as more bodies were either recovered from the bush or dying at the hospitals.

But the Army, in a statement by the Coordinator Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, maintained only 18 security operatives, including 10 policemen, 4 soldiers and 4 civilians were killed in the ambush at Barwati village along Baga/Monguno road.

Zulum, who described the attack on his convoys most unfortunate, also added such action by the terrorists will not deter his plan to ensure the relocation of all IDPs to their ancestral homes after a long stay in the camps.

The Governor despite the dastardly attack was in Baga and praised efforts of security operatives for fighting gallantly and repelling the attack.

With optimism and courage, the governor observed that, “although there was loss of lives, which is very unfortunate, I am still confidence that peace will return to Borno state, the northeast and Nigeria.

“What has happened is unfortunate but this well never deter us from fulfilling our mandate on the safe return of our IDPs.

“We shall remain resolute, we shall remain courageous, and we shall remain determined to insure the people that are willing to return back of adequate security. However shall obey rules and regulations of returning IDPs to their ancestral homes.

He added: “We have seen the level of work done by the Resettlement Committee, we have seen the renewed efforts of the Nigeria Military and I think so far so good, we have achieved a lot in our collective effort and plan for the Resettlement of the Baga Community under the phase one relocation exercise.

“We have put in place a befitting primary health care facility, we have rehabilitated the water supply distribution network, and we have also put in place needed infrastructure for a smooth start of Education programmes.

“The most important of all to ensure these things kick start without facing difficulty is the establishment of civil authorities, which on ground. We have renovated the Houses of the Traditional Rulers, built Police Stations and Markets among others. We are sure that we are good to go.”