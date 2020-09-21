Missouri biker festival draws 125,000 to Lake of Ozarks

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 09:42 EDT, 21 September 2020 | Updated: 10:31 EDT, 21 September 2020

A Missouri biker festival that drew about 125,000 people has sparked fears that the event may become a ‘super spreader’ for the coronavirus after photos showed many maskless participants.

The 14th Annual BikeFest Lake of the Ozarks was scheduled from September 16-20.

According to the event’s website, there were more than 300 bars and restaurants involved in the festivities.

And while some bikers were wearing masks, many opted out of the facial covering.

‘Actually, I got it out as a joke to put it on and give it to you, normally I’m not wearing it,’ Ed Allsman told KY3.

Bubby Fischer said: ‘It’s what we get dealt with in life. You know, you go out to enjoy, if you get dealt with it, it’s what happens.’

Another biker, Dustin Fletcher, told the station that ‘we’re out to have a good time, catch some free wind, and get some road miles and actually some therapy on the way’.

Fletcher said the coronavirus ‘doesn’t stop us’.

‘You can ask any biker, or whatever, anything going on in the world, it ain’t gonna stop us riding,’ Fletcher said.

In Camden County, there have been 809 confirmed cases, with 29 new cases in the last 24 hours. The county has reported 10 deaths.

According to local news stations, the Lake of the Ozarks area does not have a mask mandate in effect.

In Camden County, there have been 809 confirmed cases, with 29 new cases in the last 24 hours. The county has reported 10 deaths.

There are more than 112,844 confirmed cases in Missouri, which started lifting restrictions in June, and at least 1,795 deaths.

On Friday, Missouri health officials reported 1,795 new cases of the virus.

Last week’s biker festival comes just a month after the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that was held in South Dakota.

Four people who attended the event later tested positive for the coronavirus.