Mixed Reactions Trail Erica’s Disqualification From Big Brother Naija House

Erica Nlewedim

Diverse reactions have trailed the disqualification of a housemate, Erica Nlewedim from the 2020 Big Brother Naija reality tv show.

Erica was disqualified on Sunday for breaking several house rules including disrespect for the Head of House rules, goading, among other things.

Her disqualification from the show has continued to elicit diverse reactions from viewers.

For some, the disqualification of Erica who they tagged as the “Queen of Content” over gross misconduct, can be likened to killing a fly with a sledgehammer.

This set of people believe that while Erica might have done wrong, she should have been given another chance.

But, for the rest, the evicted Big Brother Naija housemate deserves what she got from Biggie.

Here are some of the reactions from followers of the reality show on Erica’s disqualification:

So Erica is really gone sha. This one hurt. It’s my first time really loving someone I have no clue off in the big brother house. Sure last night was not good from her but she’s a good girl. Love her. — Written By (@DamiElebe) September 6, 2020

Erica’s first two strikes was because of kid, one for whispering, the other for flipping biggie off in the HOH lounge (if I’m not mistaken) The 3rd strike was because she broke 4 different rules in her quest for kidd. But let’s blame laycon, whose only offense was liking her. — Pastor Ola ✨ (@Biisi96) September 6, 2020

Erica ,

How can you be so beautiful without any good sense of reasoning , lack of self control, lack of emotional intelligence.

In a jiffy, you went from being a sweetheart to a villain. Sucks!

You have alot to learn.#BBNaijaLockdown

Mercy || Regulion pic.twitter.com/senMWciSq1 — Quiries (@B_Quiries) September 6, 2020

Anger is an acid that can do more harm to the vessel in which it is stored that to anything on which it is poured. Erica is the vessel that stored the acid and she poured the acid on laycon but at the end it did more harm to her leading to her own disqualification. pic.twitter.com/5g64BgO7W1 — Aydee (@AbdulfatahAdnan) September 6, 2020

Bye bye Erica, the evil you have done in Big brother’s house is enough Now Laycon or Kiddwaya for the money — FEMI OF KETU (@Clar_Olufemi) September 6, 2020

I don’t have much to say about Lucy eviction and Erica disqualification this night, but all i know is that Character is like Hausa perfume…. it will follows you wherever you go #BBNaijaLockdown — MOHNICE (@Official_mohnyc) September 6, 2020

Erica hasn’t lost one fan!!! — Zina (@mz_zina) September 6, 2020

Erica leaving the #Bbnaija house is actually a good thing for her I dont think she could have handled the roller coaster of emotions coming. This is good for her mental health and I know she wld remorsefully learn from this and rise✅ I ask that we please be compassionate❤ — Uti Nwachukwu (@SirUTI) September 6, 2020

Erica should be standing beside Laycon on the last day of the show but her stupidity and obsession for man got her disqualified.

Good for her #BBNaijaLockdown — H.A.I.S.H.A.H‍♀️ (@EWAWUNMIII) September 6, 2020