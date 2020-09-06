Miyetti Allah bans children from grazing

By: Frank Ikpefan, Abuja

The leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN) has directed its members to stop under aged children from grazing cattle in Kaduna State.

MACBAN stated that this would prevent further destructions of farm produce of farmers that could result in crisis.

The association, which took the position at the end of a summit with its members and other stakeholders in Kaduna, also agreed to revert to what it called “our olden days’ relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area.”

In communiqué jointly signed by Kaduna MACBAN Chairman, Alhaji Usman Haruna Tugga; Zone III Chairman, Alhaji Abdulhamid Musa; Director, Media and Publicity, Ibrahim Bayero Zango and state’s Zone III Secretary, Alhaji Shuaibu Mogauri Usman MACBAN called for establishment of a joint community peace and security at all levels to monitor and maintain peace among neighboring communities.

MACBAN and other stakeholders from all the eight local government areas of Southern Kaduna Senatorial zone and beyond who attended the summit, in the statement, “strongly commended the efforts of Commanders of Operation Safe Haven and all his officers and men for their tireless efforts toward the restoration of peace in southern Kaduna we have never seen this kind of efforts from military commander before.”

The communiqué reads: “The summit after all the deliberations it has reached the following resolutions: That we have agreed to reverse to our olden days relationship with our neighbouring communities in the area.

“We are appealing to farmers to allow our cattle graze on recognized cattle routes.

“We have agreed to bury our differences and be our brothers’ keepers henceforth in order to foster development in the area.

“We call on our people to stop allowing the under age children from rearing cattle in order to prevent further destruction’s of farm produce of the farmers within the area and beyond.

“We also advised our people to be vigilant and hand over suspected criminals to security agencies that may be found within our communities.

“Based on this reason we pledged our total support to the security outfits and all its efforts to restore total peace and security in Southern Kaduna.

“We also wish to commend all the security agencies working tirelessly to restore peace to southern kaduna.

“We appeal to the federal and Kaduna State Government to assist those who have lost their cattle’s and other source of livelihood in other to alleviate the hardship that the victims are facing.

“We call for the establishment joint community peace and security at all levels to monitor and maintain peace among neighboring communities.”