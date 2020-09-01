Mnuchin says Trump wants to provide another round of stimulus checks but Democrats won’t negotiate

By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:28 EDT, 31 August 2020 | Updated: 23:35 EDT, 31 August 2020

Steve Mnuchin said Monday night that President Trump is willing and ready to provide a second round of financial aid to Americans to help children and bring back jobs but says Democrats are refusing to negotiate.

The Treasury Secretary identified House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer as the two main culprits behind the stalwart to FOX Business, saying the Democratic leaders ‘just don’t want to negotiate in good faith.’

Mnuchin said that despite the two parties agreeing on ‘many, many issues,’ Pelosi and Schumer just won’t relent on their top line spending figure.

‘The president wants us to help with more money for kids and jobs,’ Mnuchin told the network. ‘We’re going to keep trying because it’s too important for the American people.’

Mnuchin’s claim follows a statement made by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Friday, who said Trump was prepared to sign a $1.3 trillion bill, marking a $300 million compromise on the $1 trillion in relief previously touted by the administration.

Meadows said that Democrats, however, maintain they want to the bill to be closer to the $2.2 trillion range.

Mnuchin and Meadows both claimed that Pelosi failed to provide details as to what would be included in the bill, to justify the staggering difference in valuation.

‘Here’s the problem is – she puts forth a number, suggests that she came down, and yet she’s willing to turn down $1.3 trillion of help that goes to the American people because she would rather them have nothing than to give way on what her fantasy objection might be,’ Meadows told NBC Sunday.

‘Well, we’ve brought up a number. I had a conversation with Speaker Pelosi. And even on her $2.2 trillion counter offer, she can’t tell the American people, nor me, what is in that,’ Meadows accused of the California Democrat.

‘I can tell you what is in the offer that the president has made and he’s willing to sign,’ he continued. ‘Enhanced unemployment at levels she would agree with. Enhanced help for small businesses at levels she would agree with. Literally, help for daycare and hospitals at levels she would agree with. And help for schools at levels she would agree with,’ he said.

‘I can tell you all of those things that I just mentioned are available for the American people and the speaker, Pelosi, is saying no,’ Meadows said, adding that the White House will no longer negotiate with Democrats over desired spending amounts.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would ‘rather have nothing’ for a new coronavirus relief package than bring the price tag down and negotiate with Republicans

Democrats demanded that the relief not be reduced as millions of Americans remain unemployed, laid off or furloughed in the midst of the pandemic

Following the breakdown in negotiations, President Trump signed a series of executive orders to address some of these issues head on – including a payroll tax holiday and issuing a moratorium on evictions

Mnuchin added Monday that the government would ‘always come back and do more’ should their initial $1 trillion relief package be deemed insufficient.

Republicans put forth a coronavirus relief bill late last month that included extending the unemployment benefit boost, but lowering it.

Democrats demanded that the relief not be reduced as millions of Americans remain unemployed, laid off or furloughed in the midst of the pandemic.

The bill also included money for schools to reopen in the fall and another round of $1,200 checks for Americans.

Democrats are demanding more, claiming that the bill does not nearly adequately address the issues Americans are facing.

Following the breakdown in negotiations, President Trump signed a series of executive orders to address some of these issues head on – including a payroll tax holiday and issuing a moratorium on evictions.

When asked about Asked about the collapse of talks with Democrats over aid legislation, Mnuchin told Fox Business Network that he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows have been speaking regularly with Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell.

‘Hopefully Mitch will enter new legislation next week,’ Mnuchin said.