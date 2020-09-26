Model colleges entrance exams’ll be CBT from 2021— Lagos Commissioner

File photo of students at a JAMB CBT Centre.

By Elizabeth Osayande

Lagos State Commissioner for Education, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo, has stated that examination into model colleges and upgraded Junior Secondary Schools, JSS, will be strictly by computer-based test, CBT, from 2021.

Mrs Adefisayo said this at the commencement of 2020 entrance examination, CBT version, for 210 pupils seeking admission into Lagos State Model Colleges and upgraded JSS in the state organised by the Ministry through the State Examinations Board.

Her words: “Only 47 pupils are sitting for the flag off, while the remaining 163 pupils would sit for theirs from Monday, September 28 to Wednesday, 30, at the Lagos State Examinations Board.

“We hope that the examination will be strictly CBT by next year, since the world is a global village.”

Adefisayo also urged pupils to put in their best, as admission into the limited spaces will be on merit.

She noted that success does not come by accident, rather through hardworking. She also stressed that the admission would be strictly on merit; pupils’ performance would determine their admission into the state model colleges.

Calling on parents and guardians to encourage their wards to be computer literate in order to avail themselves opportunities inherent in technology, the Commissioner reiterated that education remained the veritable tool to attain greatness in life.

In his contributions, the Director, Lagos State Examinations Board, Mr. Supo Gbadegesin, revealed that there is steady progress in CBT registration and participation in the state.

Besides the Lagos entrance examination, Gbadegesin added that more efforts would be put in to make CBT more widely acceptable.

