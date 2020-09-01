Modelling has been rewarding— Identical twin, Binta Bulama

Binta Bulama

Budding model and make-up artist, Binta Nkemakolam Bulama, has said modelling has been rewarding and challenging.

The identical female twin, who hails from Adamawa State, born on December 10, 1999, is an old girl of Queens College, Lagos, before proceeding to House of Tara International, to acquire skills and graduated as a professional makeup artist.

Currently, an undergraduate of the University of Ghana, studying Business Administration, Bulama became a brand influencer for First Bank last year and does promotional, commercial, parts and print modelling jobs.

Speaking on her experiences as a model, she said: “Life as a model has been very interesting, but challenging.

“I have been able to interact with people from diverse cultures and background, with various personalities. I am somewhat an extrovert, so I really find it very interesting.”

On whether modelling has been rewarding, Binta Bulama, whose identical sister is called Jemila Bulama, said: “It has and it will get better. I have a passion for the arts.

“I also love to engage in activities that fuel my creativity. In that sense, I would say that yes, to the extent that modelling fuels my creativity.

“In terms of material rewards, all I can say is God is faithful. His word says we should commit our works to him, and he will grant us success.

“The material rewards will surely come, as long as I diligently do my work. God is blessing me and will bless me the more,” added Binta Bulama.

VANGUARD