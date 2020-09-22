MOJEC donates N2m to first runner-up at Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon

MOJEC, a leading indigenous manufacturer of electricity meters in Nigeria donates two million Naira to the first runner-up at the just concluded Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon.

The Lagos Smart Meter Hackathon was an initiative of the Lagos State government in collaboration with the Eko Innovation Centre to engage local technological talents to design and produce smart and affordable meters in order to bridge the metering gap in Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

As an actualization of its commitment to bridging the metering gap in the Nigerian power sector, MOJEC International did not hesitate to sponsor the hackathon at the Silver level. Two hundred and seven (274) participants registered for the hackathon in the software and hardware categories while only 65 hardware and software prototypes were submitted by applicants, with 10 teams emerged as the finalists. The shortlisted finalists under the hardware category were: Cosmo Automation, Smart Energy, Techwizard, Power Bit Crunchers, and Gadozz Electricals. And the software finalists were Vectorians, Zeena Platform, Magnitronics, Chosen Soft Tech, and Gideon.

The 3-day event which was held on the 16th-18th of September 2020 had the 10 shortlisted finalists pitching their innovative hardware and software ideas to a panel of 8 judges, one of which was Chantelle Abdul, Managing Director and CEO of MOJEC International.

While speaking at the Grand Finale of the hackathon on behalf of the judges, Ms Chantelle Abdul expressed her delight and satisfaction with the exceptionally innovative ideas and creations of the finalist teams. “I am quite thrilled that Nigeria has the capacity and technological know-how to produce meters in Nigeria. It is a dream come true. These past 2 days have been eye-opening.

“What I am truly elated about is that I saw young Nigerians do brilliantly, in a short period of time do what we have tried to spend months sourcing out of Nigeria. I must also say that we as manufacturers and the DisCos are committed to developing this industry in Nigeria and ensuring that we continue to create jobs by producing meters in the country. I am super excited today that a lot of what we procure from China are actually purchased and available here in Nigeria.”

After a rigorous assessment by the panel of judges, Team Power Bit Crunchers (hardware) and Team Zeena Platform emerged winners of the hackathon. They will be working together to create smart and affordable smart meters. The first runners-up are Team Magnitronics and Team Cosmo Automation, who will be going home with 2 Million Naira donated by Ms. Chantelle.

Although the grand prize was raised from N7 million to N10 million by the opening of the Grand Final, Ms. Abdul made a generous donation for the first runners-up. This is in a bid to appreciate and encourage the efforts of the teams.



In her words “We are always only looking at the winner but the truth of the matter is everybody else tries so hard. Therefore, I would like to, on behalf of my firm, donate a sum of N2 million for the first runner up.”

