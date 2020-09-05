Monarch bags AISSON fellowship

The Aguma of Bassa Turunku Kingdom in Nasarawa State, Dr. David Wodi Tukura, has been awarded the Fellowship of the Association of Industrial Security and Safety Operations of Nigeria (AISSON) in recognition of his leading role in promoting security and safety culture and consciousness in Nigeria.

Announcing the award in Lagos, security expert and the President of AISSON, Dr. Ona Ekhomu, commended the recently enthroned monarch for spreading the gospel of security awareness in his kingdom and making Nasarawa State safer.

Ekhomu advised state governments to weave traditional rulers into the fabric of security in the their states, and monarchs to organise vigilance groups and hunters to defend their kingdom, while the security agencies combat complex security threats, such as terrorism, banditry, kidnapping, assassinations, etc, as well as design and implement security architectures that interface with public agencies in the event of grave threats.

Tukura, a two-time commandant of the Training Academy of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and director of Research in the Commission, was a lecturer in the University of Jos before joining the EFCC in 2007 and retired as Detective Commander in July last year to ascended the throne of Turunku Kingdom in Toto Council.