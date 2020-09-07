Mother 36, In A Sexual Relationship With Her 19-year-old son (Video)

She said they have both accepted the fact that they can’t do without each other because they are in love, and she doesn’t feel weird about it because he is the best thing that has ever happened to her.

Mares said: ‘He is the love of my life and I don’t want to lose him.My kids love him, my whole family does. Nothing can come between us not courts, or jail, nothing.

‘I have to be with him. When I get out of prison I will move out of Clovis to a state that allows us to be together.’

Mother-of-nine Mares said she would even give up the right to see her other children if she was asked to choose between them and her lover.

The couple who currently live separately in Clovis, New Mexico – and are banned from having any contact with each other by the courts

Mares was just 16 when she gave birth to Peterson – whose pre-adoption name was Carlos – and he was adopted as a baby.

The 36-year-old, who didn’t raise Peterson, saw him for the first time in 18 years last Christmas when she picked him up at his adoptive father’s house in Texas and brought him to her home after the pair got in touch over Facebook.

The couple soon developed romantic feelings for each other and their relationship became sexual a few weeks later.