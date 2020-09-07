Mother 36, In A Sexual Relationship With Her 19-year-old son (Video)

A mother who is dating her 19-year-old son, Carlos has spoken up about the backlashes she has been facing after making her situation public.
Monica Mares, 36, and her son Caleb Peterson, 19, face up to 18 months in prison if found guilty of incest at a trial later this year in New Mexico.
But Monica and her son have vowed to fight for their right to have a sexual relationship and are appealing to the public to donate to their legal fund.
Monica said at first, when she noticed she was in love with her son, she called him on a particular day and expressed her feelings for him.
“I’m sorry I don’t know how you’re gonna react to this. I’m your mom and you’re my son and I’m in love”, Monica told her son.
Her son, in his response said;
“I was scared to tell you but I am too”
She said they have both accepted the fact that they can’t do without each other because they are in love, and she doesn’t feel weird about it because he is the best thing that has ever happened to her.
Mares said: ‘He is the love of my life and I don’t want to lose him.My kids love him, my whole family does. Nothing can come between us not courts, or jail, nothing.
‘I have to be with him. When I get out of prison I will move out of Clovis to a state that allows us to be together.’
Mother-of-nine Mares said she would even give up the right to see her other children if she was asked to choose between them and her lover.
The couple who currently live separately in Clovis, New Mexico – and are banned from having any contact with each other by the courts
Mares was just 16 when she gave birth to Peterson – whose pre-adoption name was Carlos – and he was adopted as a baby.
The 36-year-old, who didn’t raise Peterson, saw him for the first time in 18 years last Christmas when she picked him up at his adoptive father’s house in Texas and brought him to her home after the pair got in touch over Facebook.
The couple soon developed romantic feelings for each other and their relationship became sexual a few weeks later.
Comments