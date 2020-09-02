Monkey shortage could delay development of Covid vaccine, researchers warn

‘Nationally, there is basically a big shortage,’ one primate researcher said

Published: 03:54 EDT, 2 September 2020

US researchers have warned that a shortage of monkeys could delay efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine.

The Covid-19 pandemic has increased demand for the animals, which are challenging to source for primate research even under normal circumstances due to the cost and controversy surrounding it.

Rhesus monkeys are most commonly used in biomedical research, according to The National Primate Research Centers.

‘We can’t find any rhesus any longer. They’ve completely disappeared, Mark Lewis, the CEO of contract research firm Bioqual, said. Rhesus monkey pictured above

‘Nationally, there is basically a big shortage,’ Koen Van Rompay, of the California National Primate Research Centre, told The Atlantic magazine.

‘We can’t find any rhesus any longer. They’ve completely disappeared,’ Mark Lewis, the CEO of contract research firm Bioqual, said.

The increased demand for the monkeys during the global pandemic has been coupled with a severe decline in supply from China.

China provided 60 per cent of the nearly 35,000 monkeys imported to the US last year. However the country shut off its exports after coronavirus hit.

Further complicating the situation, monkeys infected with coronavirus must be kept in special Animal Biosafety Level 3 labs which have a unique design to help prevent the spread of the virus.

The US only has a limited number of such laboratories.

US researchers say monkeys are useful in testing out a potential Covid-19 vaccine as the animals’ immune system is almost identical to that of a human.

The primates are usually tested on as a final step before human clinical trials, but now some pharmaceutical companies are reportedly considering going ahead with human trials before testing on monkeys at all.