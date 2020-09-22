Morata undergoes medical before Juve return

Soccer Football – Champions League – Round of 16 Second Leg – Liverpool v Atletico Madrid – Anfield, Liverpool, Britain – March 11, 2020 Atletico Madrid’s Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring their third goal Action Images via Reuters/Carl Recine



Atletico Madrid forward Alvaro Morata underwent a medical on Tuesday ahead of a return to Juventus, the Serie A champions tweeted.

Morata, 27, who won the Italian title twice during a two-season spell in Turin from 2014 to 2016, is set to sign a one-year loan deal worth 10 million euros ($11.75 million), according to newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

“@AlvaroMorata checks into J Medical,” Andrea Pirlo’s side posted alongside a video of the attacker arriving at their training centre.

Morata played alongside Pirlo for a campaign before the midfielder left for New York City FC in 2015.

The Spain forward scored 27 goals in 93 games for Juve as they won the domestic double two years in a row before he joined Real Madrid, Chelsea and then Atletico.

Veteran striker Gonzalo Higuain left Juve for Inter Miami last week, meaning Pirlo is looking for options up front.

Barcelona’s Luis Suarez and Roma’s Edin Dzeko have been linked with a move to the Bianconeri and Edinson Cavani is also reportedly interested in a move to the Spanish capital.