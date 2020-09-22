More Dead Bodies Recovered From Ebonyi River

Several killed as bus plunges into river in Ebonyi State.

Search teams have recovered more bodies from the Akaeze River, where a bus carrying over 30 passengers plunged into last Friday in Ivo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.

The leader of the rescue team, Jonah Ejem, confirmed to Channels Television that four more bodies were recovered on Monday afternoon.

As of Saturday, 15 bodies were recovered, while four others were pulled out from the river on Sunday.

According to Ejem, efforts are still ongoing to ensure that the remaining bodies are recovered as the state government is providing all the facilities and support to the search team.

The incident happened on Friday evening when a coaster bus plunged into the river.