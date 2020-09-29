More knocks for NLC, TUC over suspension of strike

By Elo Edremoda, Warri

There have been more knocks for the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) over suspension of the planned industrial action.

A Coalition of Civil Society Groups (CSOs) called out the NLC during a peaceful protest against the hike in fuel and electricity tariffs at the DSC Roundabout in Uvwie council area on Monday.

It also frowned on the Water Resources Bill pending at the National Assembly, describing it as a “government’s anti-people policy”.

The NLC, in the early hours of Monday, suspended its planned strike after a meeting with the Federal Government.

Dissociating itself from the position of the Labour unions, the CSOs accused the leadership of playing “politics” with the masses whose interest it ought to protect.

A human rights activist, Comrade Israel Joe said: “For NLC to jettison a protest and suspend a strike action we have mobilized and prepared for, I think we are dissatisfied with the positions of the NLC.

“We are not happy with the NLC’s decisions because they don’t know what it takes to pay for darkness. They don’t know what it takes for the common man to put fuel in the generator to run his barbing saloon.

“That’s why we as a Coalition of Civil Societies of Delta State are coming out to make our positions to the Federal Government, that it must look into the electricity tariff hike, the fuel hike, the Water Resources Bill and see a better way to reverse these prices to ameliorate the sufferings of the Nigerian people.”

One of the protesters, Mr. Kelvin Ejumudo, lamented he spends N2, 000 daily to fuel his generator, which amounts to about N66, 000 in a month.

He described the hike in petrol and electricity as an “aberration,” just as he disagreed and expressed his displeasures with the Federal Government.

Others charged the Federal Government to rescind its decisions especially as its concerns the hike in petrol and electricity tariffs to save Nigerians from further hardship.