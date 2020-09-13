More than 100 BLM protesters shut down George Washington Bridge in Manhattan

By Harriet Alexander For Dailymail.com

Published: 23:56 EDT, 12 September 2020 | Updated: 00:29 EDT, 13 September 2020

A group of Black Lives Matter protesters blockaded the George Washington Bridge into Manhattan on Saturday night, closing off traffic for around 20 minutes before marching to a police precinct and clashing with NYPD.

Hawk Newsome, leader of the Greater New York chapter of BLM, said three people had been arrested following a violent confrontation outside an upper Manhattan police precinct.

He boasted: ‘Say Less. Work More. THEY NEVER SHUT DOWN THE GEORGE WASHINGTON BRIDGE BEFORE.

‘We did that for our Sisters and Brothers who had their lives stolen by AmeriKKKa.’

The New York Post said six people had been detained.

A group of around 100 protesters blockaded the George Washington Bridge in New York

Newsome tweeted on Saturday night his delight at having blocked the bridge

The BLM group were called to the streets by Hawk Newsome, leader of the local chapter

The group, waving flags and chanting, marched onto the bridge on Saturday night

Newsome had announced the demonstration on Thursday, tweeting: ‘Roll with us Saturday as we Shut S*** Down. @blmgreaterny @Boogie Down Bronx.’

Around 100 people heeded his call, gathering in the Bronx and marching to Washington Heights before moving on to the bridge.

Both lanes of the upper level were blocked by flag-waving protesters, who marched on to the bridge at 7:30pm and remaining there for up to 20 minutes.

BLM activists on Saturday stopped traffic between New Jersey and Manhattan

The activists were followed by Port Authority Police as they left the bridge

The group then marched from the bridge four blocks into upper Manhattan

Black Lives Matter managed to rally 100 people to blockade the bridge

The group, trailed by Port Authority Police, then moved on to the 34th Precinct, having met up with another group of demonstrators.

Four blocks up from the bridge, on West 183rd Street and Broadway, they were met at the precinct by a line of police.

After their rally, the police then moved to forcefully clear the area, some using batons on the protesters.

One protester was seen being pushed to the ground by a white-shirted officer.

‘FREE THE TEAM!!!’ tweeted Newsome, saying that at least three protesters had been arrested.

‘Pigs at the 34th are not picking up the phone. CALL UNTIL THEY DO FREE @elletravelsvegan @gabriel.himself @jamaicanwriterchick.’

The group then marched through the streets of upper Manhattan

Some of the activists then squared off with the police patrol cars

Police wearing face shields and helmets forced back the protesters from the precinct

Hawk Newsome said that three people had been arrested during the protest

The group dispersed by 10pm.

Police reported no injuries.

‘Look how much power we had. We sat on the bridge for 20 minutes. We shut the whole city down,’ one protester told the Post.

‘Then we came down here and police started beating the s*** out of us.’