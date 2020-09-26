Morocco: Casablanca Derby Ends in Goalless Draw

The 128th “Casablanca derby” between archrivals Wydad and Raja ended in a goalless draw on Thursday (24 September 2020) evening at Mohammed V stadium.

The Match Day 25 clash of Moroccan League (Botola D1) took place behind closed doors due to strict regulations put in place by the Moroccan authorities considering COVID-19 pandemic.

Raja started the game leading the pack with 48 points, one more than rivals Wydad with just five games remaining.

Neither side managed to dominate the first half, as both rivals came out with a conservative approach, seeing most of the ball played in midfield.

There were rare chances till the 35th minute, when Badie Aouk found Ayoub Amloud, but the Wydad forward shot was stopped by Raja long serving goalkeeper Anas Zniti.

Raja responded through Omar Arjoun whose shot three minutes later found Wydad goalkeeper Ahmed Tagnaouti alert.

After the break, Wydad raided some attacks led by Aouk and Aymane Hassouni, but with no real threat to Raja defense.

With no clear opportunities, the game entered its last 15 minutes, with Raja trying their luck. Ben Malango’s 79th minute header just missed the target in his side’s best chance of the second half.

The game ended in a barren stalemate that kept both sides in a tight race for the title. Raja leads the tables with 49 points, one richer than Wydad in second place. RS Berkane, who defeated FAR 2-1 lies third with 47 points, with five match days remaining.