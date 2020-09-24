Most-Valuable Squad in World Football: Liverpool dwarf Madrid, Barca, Man Utd, others

Liverpool boasts the most-valuable squad in world football after their mini summer recruitment drive.

The Reds are worth a staggering £986.7million after signing Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara last week. That deal meant the combined transfer value – not fee – of the Premier League winners’ squad was nearly £1billion, according to Transfermarkt.

Incredibly, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are worth over £50m MORE than big-spending Manchester City. Two Kop stars are worth more than £100m each – with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both rated at £108m.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is worth £99m, with FIVE further players worth £50m or more. Meanwhile, the Man City squad is worth £933m – putting them above Barcelona at £910m, in third. Chelsea come in fourth – ensuring three Premier League clubs occupied the top four spots.

The Blues’ squad is now worth a sky-high £826m after bringing in seven new faces this summer, including Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Ben Chilwell. Manchester United are only at seventh in the table at £719.5m – nearly £300m behind Liverpool. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side sits below Real Madrid (£790m) and Bayern Munich (£754m) in the standings.

Tottenham (£697m) complete the top ten, behind Paris Saint-Germain (£706m) and Atletico Madrid (£702m). Elsewhere in the top 20, Arsenal (£583m) sits 13th, with Everton (£442m) in 16th and Leicester (£415m) in 18th.

