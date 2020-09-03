Mother goes for a walk on Boeing 737’s WING to ‘get some air’ while waiting to disembark in Ukraine

By Will Stewart for MailOnline

A woman arriving back from holiday in Turkey rushed to disembark from the plane – and went for a walk on the wing.

The mother-of-two was said to be ‘too hot’ after landing in Kyiv on a flight from Antalya.

She opened an emergency exit on the Boeing 737-86N and climbed onto the wing ‘to get some air’.

Videos show stalling on the wing before climbing back inside the cabin.

She has now been banned from flying with Ukraine International Airlines.

Another returning holidaymaker said: ‘The aircraft landed and almost all the passengers got off.

‘She walked almost all the way from the tail to the emergency exit row, opened the door and went out.

‘By that time her two children were outside the plane, and standing right next to me…

‘They were surprised, saying: ‘This is our mum’.’

The pilot called for an ambulance, police and border guards but the woman was reportedly unable to explain to police her behaviour other than saying she was too hot

Boryspil Airport in Kyiv (above), where the Ukraine International Airlines plane had landed, have confirmed the incident

The pilot called for an ambulance, police and border guards.

Boryspil Airport in Kyiv confirmed the incident.

The woman – who went safely back into the aircraft – was unable to explain to police the reason for her behaviour other than saying she was too hot, it was reported.

Tests showed she was not drunk, nor on drugs.

She was travelling with her husband and two children for a family holiday before the start of the new term.