Mother of 15 reveals she is pregnant with her SIXTEENTH child

A woman with 15 kids has revealed she is pregnant with her sixteenth child, just three months after giving birth, and says she won’t rule out having even more babies in the future.

Patty Hernandez, 38, and her husband Carlos, 37, live with their gigantic brood in a five-bedroom house in Charlotte, North Carolina, which includes a nursery with five cribs.

The couple spend a whopping $500 a week on groceries and diapers and are shopping for a new vehicle as they have outgrown their 16-seater bus.

Growing brood: Patty and Carlos Hernandez have 15 kids – however they have now revealed that they are expecting their sixteenth, three months after their youngest (pictured) was born

Happy families! Proud mother Patty, 38, says she is ‘so happy when she is pregnant’ and won’t rule out having more children in the future (pictured: her 13 eldest children)

Of the 15 kids, there are five boys and ten girls, and six of the children are sets of twins, which run in Carlos’s family.

Priorities: Patty, pictured with Carlos and two of their daughters, has spent more than a decade being pregnant, after giving birth to her eldest child in 2008

All the children have names beginning with the letter ‘C’, in honor of their father, who works as a floor cleaner to support his large household.

Carlos Jr, 12, Christopher, 11, Carla, nine, Caitlyn, nine, eight, Celeste, seven, Cristina, six, Calvin, five, Catherine, five, Carol, four, Caleb, three, Caroline, three, Camilla, two, Charlie, one and Crystal, four months, will be joined by a baby girl due in May 2021.

Patty made the news in 2019 for her large family but she has since had two more children – Charlie who was born in May 2019, and Crystal Abigail who arrived in the midst of the pandemic in April this year.

Despite admitting that raising so many children can be stressful, the mom-of-15 is happy to have more kids.

She said: ‘It is a bit more stressful and difficult with a newborn.

‘The babies are always crying and I have to take care of them. But it is a blessing, we enjoy it.

‘We have left everything to God so whatever God wants to give us we will be happy. We don’t use contraception.’

Double trouble: The couple have three sets of twins – which run in 37-year-old Carlos’s family – and have to spend $500-a-week on groceries for their brood (pictured: the 12 eldest kids)

Hard work: Patty admits that having so many children creates a lot of housework but she is already training the older children to chip in

Patty, who admits that things are ‘always crazy at her house’, has spent over a decade pregnant having given birth to 15 babies since 2008.

‘I’m so happy when I’m pregnant,’ she said. ‘Around three months after I have a baby I usually get pregnant again.’

Patty added that having so many children creates a lot of housework but she is already training the older children to chip in.

‘Right now I have a thousand clothes to wash – that’s at least five hours of folding clothes every two days,’ she explained. ‘I do laundry at least four times a week

‘When the kids play, they often leave toys on the floor so I need to clean that up too.

‘I try to give them a daily routine to clean up after themselves. They have their own chores. The older one makes his own pancakes sometimes, but most of the time I am the one doing the cooking.’

Patty and Carlos love their big family, and are endlessly amused by the attention they receive.

‘People ask me all the time, “Are they all yours?”‘ Patty said.

Future: The couple, who welcomed youngest child Crystal in May, said they don’t use contraception and have ‘left everything to God’ when it comes to having more kids

Surprise! Patty, pictured with Carlos, his sister, and 13 of their children, says she never expected to have so many children

‘Everybody’s amazed when they find out how many kids I have, especially because I’m such a petite person.

‘I never thought I’d have so many babies.’

In January 2019, Patty opened up about the family’s daily routine, revealing that their mornings start at 8am, when Patty wakes up to prepare a breakfast of cereal, pancakes or waffles.

After their morning meal the children practice Christian Devotional, which involves praying, singing and reading together as a family.

The school bus stops by their house to collect the school-age children, while Patty stays home to look after the smaller children and to carry out chores around the house.

‘I try to do everything while they are at school because that’s when I have the most free time. If I have an appointment I take all of them with me,’ she said.

The older children do their homework at after-school study, and then get dropped home before six, when the family sits down to dinner.

At their sixteen-seater table, Patty serves up meals of pasta, eggs, beans or salad, to be followed by more prayer and playtime until bedtime at 8:30 p.m.