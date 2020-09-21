Mother-of-two Mikki Starr found dead at Ohio home in seeming murder-suicide by husband Zachary Starr

By Ian Noble For Mailonline

A young mother-of-two has been shot dead in what appears to be a murder-suicide by her husband at their Ohio home.

Mikki Starr, 27, and Zachary Starr, 29, were both found dead in their home at West Ford Avenue, Lima.

Police are investigating a possible murder-suicide after alarming messages were posted on Facebook by Zachary.

Officers from Lima Police Department arrived at the couple’s home at 5.42pm last Wednesday.They found Mikki and Zachary inside dead from gunshot wounds.

Detective Sergeant Jason Garlock, of Lima police, said a preliminary investigation seemed to show that Zachary shot Mikki before turning the gun on himself.

Detective sergeant Garlock said: ‘We had information from family members that there were some social media messages that gave us the indication that’s what we’re probably looking at right now.’

Mikki had graduated from Elida High School in 2012 and then from Rhodes State College in 2019.

She had owned the house on Ford Avenue since March 2017. The young mother had been an endoscopy technician at Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center since August 2019.

She and Zachary first met in May 2012 and they married on June 24 2017.

They had a son, Ryker Starr, in July 2013 and a daughter Ryah Starr, in March 2019. They also had a stillborn child, Greyson Starr, in July 2016.

Tributes have been paid to Mikki on the Facebook page of her cousin – Tracey Anne Davis.

Ms Davis wrote ‘This is heartbreaking I cannot believe this

‘My heart is breaking. This is my cousin Mikki Starr and I am asking for everyone to keep my family in your prayers TIA my poor auntie.’

Jessica Lynn Davis added ‘So sorry my thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during this difficult time.

While Jennifer Neal said ‘Such a tragedy. Praying for you and your family.’

Mikki’s death is the seventh homicide from a shooting or a stabbing investigated this year in Lima.

There was ten murders in the city in the whole of last year, which was a ten year high.

Both bodies were sent to the Lucas County Coroner’s Office for autopsies.

Mikki’s funeral is on Wednesday from 1pm at Chiles-Laman Funeral & Cremation Services, Shawnee Chapel. The burial will follow at Pike Run Cemetery.