Motorcyclist dies, another severely injured in Sapele road crash

Elo Edremoda, Warri

A commercial motorcyclist has been confirmed dead after a speeding vehicle knocked it down, Monday morning around New Farm area of Sapele council area of Delta state.

One other, a female passenger, also sustained severe injuries in the accident which reportedly occurred at about 8 am.

Sources in the area disclosed that the ‘Okada’ rider who was in his late 30s died on the spot, while the lady was rushed to a hospital.

The speeding vehicle was an unnumbered Mercedes-Benz GLK and it was driven by a suspected internet fraudster, said to have bought the SUV just last week.

The driver was said to have rushed the injured woman, believed to be heading to her farm, to a hospital in Sapele, with a tricycle also known as Keke.

“The accident happened right in my presence. The driver of the GLK was on speed and he crushed the okada man and the passenger he was carrying to the farm from behind.

“The Okada man died on the spot while the GLK driver rushed the seriously injured passenger to the hospital. We thought both occupants of the motorcycle were dead. I doubt if the woman would make it, except by the grace of God,” a resident stated.

An official of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) in Sapele, who confirmed the incident, said their operatives had evacuated the Okada rider to the Sapele Central Hospital morgue, and as well recovered the car and damaged motorcycle from the scene of the accident.

Recall that on August 2, a suspected internet fraudster, alongside two young ladies died after their vehicle, a Toyota Corolla, collided with a stationary truck in Sapele.

Yet another accident on July 7, claimed two lives, while policemen were reportedly chasing a suspected to ‘Yahoo Boy’ in the old timber town.

The Delta State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Onome Onovwakpoyeya, confirmed the accident, stating, “It was fatal. Somebody died but I am yet to get the full report.”