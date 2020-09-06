Motorsport spices Ilara-mokin festival

Our Reporter

One of the biggest motorsport promoters in the county, Work and Play, added colour and fun to the 2020 New Yam Festival, in Ondo State community of Ilara-mokin last weekend.

Head of the World and Play group which organised the event, Adeoye Ojuoko, said the group had built a growing interest and fan base for the motorsport around Nigeria, especially in the serene Ilara-mokin community that has played host to several motorsport outings since 2017.

“Ilara-mokin has hosted on-road and off-road races with top race drivers across the country attending, which culminated in our building the first off-road track at Elizade Smokin Hills Resort in Ondo State, and has been attested to be one of the most challenging in the country,” Ojuoko said.

“Our long term plan incorporates this sort of partnerships, and Ilara-mokin as a great host to our activities deserves to earn our partnership,” he added.