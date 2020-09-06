Moving community policing beyond the project stage

By Tosin Osasona

If community policing were to be a child, she turned 16 years, on April 27 having been midwifed by former Inspector General of Police, Mustafa Adebayo Balogun, under the close watch of President Olusegun Obasanjo on April 27, 2004. Strangely, nearing two decades after, she remains that beautiful baby described by the midwives, with her beautiful pictures occasionally circulated by preferred relatives but which the general public cannot relate with. The problem is that community policing in Nigeria was conceptualized as a project to be piloted in Enugu State, with plans to extend the project to five other states in 2005. But, for 16 years, the concept remained a cold initiative, that was not allowed to get in the way of the obviously failing, inherited colonial conventional policing system.

The intellectual and financial burden of implementing the community policing project in Nigeria in the last 16 years has been largely borne by international development partners, particularly the British government, through its successive security and justice sector reform programs, with an investment in excess of $200 million, between 2002 and 2020. When the other sums expended by other donors, in the last two decades are computed, we will be approaching the half billion-dollar mark in total. This highlights the resource-intensive nature of police reform and the immensity of the effort required to implement community policing. Thank goodness, we have 16 years of documented experience; we do not need to reinvent the wheel.

The Buhari government has identified- like its predecessors-the centrality of community-oriented policing, in addressing current national security challenges but has strangely framed the current initiatives in project terms. The government approved and actively supported the police in the setting up of the community policing committees, recruitment of the community policing officers and the recent approval of the N13.3 billion naira Community Policing Fund. But the real question is how has or does all of this change the documented negative attitude of Nigerians, to officers and men of their only national police force?

Will it trigger a change of attitude in how divisional police officers and their men and women-across Nigeria’s 1,129 police divisions-relate with their communities and victims of crime? Will it translate to improved service delivery, by over 340,000 officers of the police force?

If community-oriented policing as a concept, will ever work in Nigeria like it should, we must remove it from the sterilised environment, where it is currently housed in departments and units across all police commands and integrate it as the operational mantra of all police officers. Operating community policing as a unit with community policing officers, is an anomaly: every police officer in Nigeria should be a community policing officer.

While the operationalization of community policing differs across countries, at its core are three vital concepts-community partnership, organizational transformation, and problem solving.

No doubt, security is a very expensive enterprise and properly funded, the police will require more than a 500% increase in current budgetary outlay. Realistically however, there is no way the federal government can meet this. These are interesting times that will require a new way of doing old things; for one, a brutal abandonment of the Nigerian penchant for equating policy success with expending tons of money. Yes, funds will be required, but we must learn from local and international best practices and intelligently adapt and implement.

The most critical node in the policing structure in Nigeria, for implementing community policing remains the 1,129 police divisions, spread across the width and breath of the Nigerian state. They are the primary contact points, between communities and the police and the service points that determine public perception of the police. Oddly, these divisions are headed by Divisional Police Officers (DPO) tasked with managing, on the average between 200 – 500 police officers, with little or no management training for these supervisory officers. At its basics, securing Nigeria is about securing the streets, roads, parks and communities that constitute Nigeria and the primary managers of security at the microlevel are these DPOs. What are the Key Performance Indices, KPIs for DPOs in Nigeria? Beyond years of service, what qualifies an officer to manage 200-500 officers some of whom are armed?

Appointing the right cadre of officers to manage these divisions and investing appropriately in training on themes such as: leadership principles, setting up of divisional management teams, local policing plans, community safety partnerships, divisional intelligence processes, neighbourhood patrol engagement, democratic suspect detention processes, 21st century complaint documentation schemes and inter-agency collaboration, among others, will transform the security situation in Nigeria. There is a cost to this, but the impact of placing right managers at the divisional level, geometrically outweighs the cost. From personal experience, the Nigeria Police Force is populated by a surfeit of human resources and the starting point to effective community policing, is for the police to appoint men and women who understand the rhythm of change to managerial position at least at the divisional level. From the point of impact, this is the starting point to organisational transformation, as a principle of community policing.

In addition, there is need to create representative platforms of non-contentious engagement, between the police and communities. Is it not awkward, that we as Nigerians have still not fully accepted the fact that we bear corresponding burden for our collective security? Do we not, as a community and individuals have a duty to know who our DPO’s, DCO’s, DIO’s, etc., are, before the day we call them to report a security threat? It is when stakeholders, who have a permanent interest in the security of their communities, are encouraged and empowered to engage with the appropriate representatives of the police-and set agenda for security in their respective communities-that we will start to see an improvement, in the current (and very dire) insecurity statistics.

The current bellicose socio-political climate makes it impossible to generate the national consensus required, to holistically reform the police. Therefore, there is need to intelligently manoeuvre the current system, for maximum impact. The police must maximize current resources at hand and its best are already within its structure and relationship it has cultivated over the years. Without necessarily decentralizing the current set-up, the police can improve on service delivery. As a case in point, one wonders why the need for the new Special Constable Scheme, when the police already have the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) since 1984 and (like the police), has a representative membership across various social strata in Nigeria? Should the police be looking for nodes for engaging the diverse communities that make up Nigeria when its primary community face is largely overlooked?

Whatever it is, community policing is not about the sum approved, the committee setup or the constables appointed; it is all about how police officers across all police stations consider themselves service points and servants of their respective communities and how well communities accept the police as equal and mutual partners in promoting community safety and security.

History teaches us that institutions more often than not change in subtle and less dramatic ways overtime and the introduction of community policing can potentially transform the police if done right. Change does not have to be disruptive to be impactful, how well community-oriented policing is implemented in Nigeria, will determine how the pendulum will swing on security sector reform and governance in Nigeria.