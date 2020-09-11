Mozambique: Militant Group Attacks Island Off Palma Coast

Maputo — Islamist terrorists on Monday attacked the island of Vamisse, about nine kilometres from the Afungi Peninsula in Palma district, in the northern Mozambican province of Cabo Delgado, where natural gas liquefaction plants are being built.

According to a report in Thursday’s issue of the independent newssheet “Carta de Mocambique”, one person was killed in the attack (apparently because he recognised one of the terrorists), and property belonging to the local population was destroyed.

Although the raiders burnt several boats, the islanders managed to cross the short stretch of sea to seek safety on the mainland.

In Macomia district, the terrorists attacked Manica and Ruteia villages on Sunday and Monday. No fatalities were reported, but the raiders destroyed property and stole livestock (goats and poultry).

On Tuesday night the terrorists attacked another Macomia village, Nambo, where they burnt down several huts and murdered two people. One was beheaded and the other was burnt alive. The attackers were driven back by members of the defence and security forces stationed nearby.

Further south, in Ancuabe district, 17 young men are reported missing, and it is feared they may have joined the terrorists. The “Carta de Mocambique” sources say that the 17 had once been detained by the defence and security forces, but were set free by order of the Cabo Delgado provincial court.

Over half the suspected terrorists arrested to date have been acquitted because the police did not provide enough evidence for the court to convict. 250 alleged terrorists have been tried by the provincial court, but only 120 have been convicted.