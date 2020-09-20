Mozambique: Nyusi Inugurates Water System in Chilembene

Maputo — Chilembene (Mozambique), 19 Sep (AIM) – Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi on Friday inaugurated a rehabilitated water supply system in the Chilembene administrative post, in the southern province of Gaza.

The rehabilitation has dramatically increased the amount of water available to the population of Chilembene, raising the system’s distribution capacity from 80 to 4,300 cubic metres of water a day.

The system, which belongs to the government’s Water Supply Investment and Assets Fund (FIPAG), will benefit about 23,800 people, compared with the 12,200 who were supplied previously. When it reaches its full capacity the system will be able to provide water for 32,000 people. The water comes from the Limpopo river, and there is a 36 kilometre long distribution network.

The rehabilitation cost 151 million meticais (about 2.1 million US dollars) from the Mozambican state budget. The rehabilitation work began in February 2019, and is part of the presidential initiative “Water for Life” (PRAVIDA).

“Chilembene is growing”, declared Nyusi at the inauguration ceremony. “And the growth of Chilembene should be accompanied by support infrastructures: good quality water, abundant and good quality electricity, and roads. We have come here simply to say that we shall continue to keep our work regarding the development of this region”.

He urged the Chilembene public to look after the water system. “Don’t vandalise the tubing”, he declared, “and even when the water is close to us, we have to consume it rationally. Water has costs”.

Nyusi called on the managers of the system to avoid unnecessary red tape, when potential clients ask to be connected.

“Let’s have a business mentality, a mentality of taking the product to the consumer”, he said. “We have to go and meet the consumers. It’s not the consumers who have to come to us”.