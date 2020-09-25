MS-13 gang member admits his role in three murders

By Lauren Edmonds For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:35 EDT, 25 September 2020 | Updated: 12:22 EDT, 25 September 2020

Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores (pictured in mugshot) pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering

An MS-13 member pleaded guilty in federal court on Wednesday to his role in three murders that shook an Ohio community in 2015 and 2016.

Pedro Alfonso Osorio-Flores, 41, has become the 19th gang member to formally admit to his crimes and his participation in a racketeering conspiracy in Columbus on behalf of MS-13.

A total of 23 members and associates with the transnational gang were charged in a February 2018 indictment in the Southern District of Ohio.

The original racketeering conspiracy charges included, ‘five murders as well as attempted murder, extortion, money laundering, drug trafficking, assault, obstruction of justice, witness intimidation, weapons offenses and immigration-related violations.’

In his plea, Osorio-Flores accepted responsibility for the summer 2015 murder of Carlos Serrano-Ramos, the November 2015 murder of Wilson Villeda and the December 2016 murder of Salvador Martinez-Diaz.

Parties involved in the case have recommended a 40 to 45 year prison sentence

Authorities said Osorio-Flores, also known as ‘Smokey,’ helped murder 38-year-old Carlos Serrano-Ramos sometime in the summer of 2015.

He and other conspirators beat and stabbed Serrano-Ramos, who was believed to be from a rival gang, before burying his body in a shallow grave at Innis Park.

In November 2015, Osorio-Flores assisted in killing 17-year-old student Wilson Villeda with a machete. He was also believed by MS-13 to be in a rival gang.

Wilson Villeda (pictured), a 17-year-old high school student, was murdered with a machete by MS-13 gang members in December 2015

They buried Villeda’s body in a shallow grave near the remains of Serrano-Ramos. Authorities discovered the two bodies later that year.

The third victim, Salvador Martinez-Diaz, was shot dead by conspirators in December 2016.

Osorio-Flores watched Martinez-Diaz at the Resolute Athletic Complex before following him home. He provided Martinez’ Diaz’s location to MS-13 members so they could murder him when he arrived home.

‘Osorio-Flores pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit racketeering.’ the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Ohio wrote.