MTA workers use secret ‘man cave’ underneath Grand Central Terminal to ‘hang out and get drunk’

Three MTA employees have been suspended after converting a storage room beneath a Grand Central Terminal platform into a ‘man cave’ that they used to ‘hang out and get drunk and party.’

A new report from the MTA Inspector General on Thursday revealed that all three unidentified men were served disciplinary charges and suspended without pay.

Inspector General Carolyn Pokorny said evidence found inside the unauthorized break room were linked to a wireman, electrical foreman and carpenter foreman.

The MTA Inspector General released a report on Thursday that revealed three Metro-North employees converted an unused storage room into a ‘man cave’

Pictured: Investigators with the MTA Inspector General’s office found a futon and other beds inside the secret space

Two complaints previously flagged the unauthorized break room,but the MTA IG’s office said that Metro-North officials did not investigate the claims

‘Many a New Yorker has fantasized about kicking back with a cold beer in a prime piece of Manhattan real estate – especially one this close to good transportation,’ she said in a statement.

‘But few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal & make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense.’

The report said that the secret ‘man cave’ was discovered under Track 114 and behind the locked door of a locksmith shop.

The MTA Inspector General’s Office released photos showing various items, including this Amazon network item, that were found inside the man cave during the investigation

Per the report, cabinets were fond around the storage room and officials said they appeared to be specifically installed to hide various seats

Pictured: a bottle of cranberry juice, an opened beer can and peanut butter were found inside the refrigerator

The space was outfitted with a futon, exercise equipment, a futon, microwave, fridge and beds, according to photos shared in the report.

A bottle of cranberry juice, a peanut butter container and an opened beer can were inside the refrigerator.

Wooden cabinets found inside the storage room appeared to be specifically designed to conceal the TV and futons.

The three Metro-North MTA employees have denied ever being in the room, but the Inspector General’s office called that claim ‘implausible.’

The space was outfitted with a futon, exercise equipment, a futon, microwave, fridge and beds, according to photos shared in the report

Pictured: A wooden cabinet found inside the storage room by investigators that the three MTA workers used to conceal items, like futons, from immediate sight

The report said that the carpenter foreman’s smartphone hot spot was connected to the TV’s network

‘Evidence that the three MNR employees had used the Unauthorized Breakroom is overwhelming,’ the report said.

‘First, there is strong physical evidence, unique to these employees, linking all three to the space for recreation.’

Investigators found two data books inscribed with the electrical foreman’s name, a media streaming device with his name and a pull-up bar in a package with his home address listed.

The wireman was linked to an inflatable mattress in a box that contained a receipt with his name on it. The carpenter foreman’s smartphone hot spot was connected to the TV’s network.

Other evidence the report identified were former complaints about the man cave that named the men, a testimony that linked the electrical foreman to the room and the wireman’s initial confession to the allegation before he later recanted.

The wireman was linked to an inflatable mattress in a box that contained a receipt with his name on it

Investigators say that the wireman had actually confessed to the allegations before later recanting

Pictured: A folded up seat hidden behind a wooden cabinet in a storage room underneath Grand Central Terminal

The wireman initially said that he and electrical foreman had been in the room while receiving overtime pay, but denied it when confronted by investigators.

The electrical foreman admitted that he had a copy of the locksmith shop keys, despite not spent time in that department in years.

‘The Electrical Foreman told the OIG that he could not remember the last time that he had been in Room #14, but thought it was no more recently than 5 to 8 years ago,’ the report said.

The investigation began on August 8, 2019, after the MTA determining that Metro-North MTA officials did not probe two complaints about the man cave.

Subsequently, the new report has called for those officials to ‘formalize how it tracks complaints the President’s Office’ and accurately identify all rooms.

Carolyn Pokorny: ‘…few would have the chutzpah to commandeer a secret room beneath Grand Central Terminal & make it their very own man-cave, sustained with MTA resources, and maintained at our riders’ expense’

Railroad officials complained that the secret space was a potential fire hazard because rescue workers would have trouble navigating an unmapped room.

Grand Central Terminal officials denied even knowing the room was there and was not sure which employees had access to the storage room.

Investigators could not officially determine if the men had used the room while on the job, but based on the evidence it’s likely they did.