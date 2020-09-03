MTN Group CEO resigns

Rob Shuter, president and chief executive officer of MTN Group, has resigned.
MTN Nigeria Communications Plc in a disclosure informed the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public of Mr Dhuter’s resignation Wednesday.
The telecoms company said the official resigned from the board of MTN Nigeria, effective September 1.
Uto Ukpana, Company Secretary of the firm, disclosed this in a notice posted on the website of the NSE in Lagos.
The disclosure said that Mr Shuter, before his resignation, served as President and Chief Executive Officer of MTN Group Limited. He was appointed to the board of MTN Nigeria on April 13, 2017, the company said.
“The board of MTN Nigeria would like to express its appreciation to Mr Shuter for his exemplary leadership, focus, and commitment to the success of the company.
“The board wishes him the best in his future endeavours,” the disclosure stated.
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.3>
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401…
Oladeinde Olawoyin reports Business & Economy, Development and Lagos Metro at PREMIUM TIMES. A First Class graduate of Mass Communication from the University of Ilorin, Ilorin, he was nominated in the journalism category of The Future Awards Africa in 2017. Aside maintaining a column titled ‘SATURDAY SATIRE’, he also writes art and culture pieces on weekends. Twitter: @Ola_deinde
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
Comments