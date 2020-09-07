Multipe road accident claims at least 7 lives in Ondo

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

NO fewer than seven persons were feared killed in multiple road accidents that occurred Sunday night in Akungba Akoko, Akoko South West area of Ondo State.

This is coming barely three days after another crash occurred in the area where five persons died.

Vanguard gathered that the multiple accidents occurred at about 9:30pm on Sunday near Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) when a truck which had a brake failure rammed into several vehicles thereby crushing several people to death.

The truck was said to be coming from lkare Akoko when it developed a brake fault as it was descending from the popular hill in Akungba Akoko know as Okerigbo near University.

An Eyewitness said that policeman from Akungba who rushed to the scene of the accident conveyed those that died and those injured to the hospital in Akungba.

” l counted seven dead bodies that were carried by police officers into their van.

Commenting on the crash, a lawyer and social media commentator and indigene of the town confirmed the incident as very tragic

Mr. Tolu Babaleye, a social media commentator described the accident as terrible.

Babaleye said on his Facebook wall that ” This accident is terrible, over 7 vehicles involved. Many are dead and many are missing. May God heal the land.

