Multiple people including suspect killed during a hostage standoff with police in Oregon

Multiple people including the suspect have died after police opened fire during a hostage standoff in broad daylight in Salem, Oregon, on Monday.

Police arrived at the house in Juneva Place SE at 12.30pm after reports of the potentially dangerous situation.

After deputies from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrived, a negotiator started talking with the suspect inside.

Multiple people have died after police opened fire during a hostage situation in broad daylight in Juneva Place (pictured) in Salem, Oregon

But as the trained hostage negotiator was dealing with the suspect, shots were fired.

The sheriff’s office said: ‘Ultimately, there were multiple fatalities during this incident, including that of the suspect.’

They confirmed no officers were injured in the shooting.

Police are yet to confirm who fired the fatal shots and how many people have died.

Neighbor Katie O’Kelley told CNN: ‘I heard three shots and then within five minutes I heard a bang.

‘I heard sirens when the ambulances were coming in, they loaded three different people I could see, one right outside my house. It was pretty scary.’

Police are yet to confirm who fired the fatal shots and how many people have died but the suspect was among those killed

Officials said the families of the victims need to be informed before their names can be released.

They added that there is no reason to believe there will be any further danger to the community.

Police said: ‘Any deputies involved in the shooting will be placed on administrative leave while the shooting is being investigated, as outlined by protocol.’

Mahrt Avenue SE was closed between Lancaster Drive SE and Roggy Court SE for multiple hours during the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said in a news release Monday evening that Oregon State Police were at the scene and is leading an investigation.