Mums reveal how to remove nail polish from carpet and leave it looking brand new

By Carina Stathis For Daily Mail Australia

Published: 01:11 EDT, 9 September 2020 | Updated: 02:50 EDT, 9 September 2020

A group of handy Australian mums have revealed how to remove nail polish from carpet after a woman desperately asked for advice on social media.

Posting to the popular Mums Who Clean Facebook group, Sarah shared a photo of the pink nail polish that had spilled onto her new grey carpet.

‘Quick what do I do? Whole nail polish bottle on our brand new carpet! I’ve scrubbed it with nail polish remover and vinegar and bicarb soda and it’s not working!!’ she wrote.

More than 160 mums offered their advice and named the products they use to make carpet look brand new after accidents at home.

A group of Australian mums have revealed how to remove nail polish from carpet after a woman was desperately seeking advice. Sarah shared a photo (pictured) of the pink nail polish that had spilled onto her new grey carpet

‘Windex works wonders. This has happened to me, takes a bit of scrubbing,’ one woman said.

‘Lots of hairspray works well,’ another mum said, a third added: ‘Try baby wipes in a little area.’

Another mum shared a photo in the comments and revealed she used a combination of Windex, hairspray and Bissell spot cleaner to transform her carpet.

After applying the products, she dabbed the areas with paper towel to apply pressure and help remove the stains.

Another mum shared a photo (pictured) in the comments and revealed she used a combination of Windex, hairspray and Bissell spot cleaner to make her carpet look new. After applying the products, she dabbed the carpet with paper towel to remove the stains

Popular unique suggestions were Windex (left), hairspray, dishwashing liquid as well as tonic water (right) rather than using vinegar or bicarb soda.

Others suggested carpet cleaner, dishwashing liquid, tonic water as well as sugar to attempt to remove the stains.

‘Pour sugar on it straight away if it ever happens again. The sugar acts like a sponge and absorbs it or something,’ a mum said.

‘Nail polish remover and dab paper towel, it will come off on the paper towel,’ another suggested.

But some suggested calling carpet professionals to inspect the stains or use the house insurance to replace the carpet if needed.

MUMS PRODUCTS TO REMOVE NAIL POLISH FROM CARPET Hairspray Carpet cleaner Acetone cleaning solvent Sugar Dishwashing liquid Windex spray Tonic water Vinegar Bicarb soda Source: Mums Who Clean Facebook

Depending on the amount of nail polish spilled on the carpet will determine how much product should be used to attempt to remove the stain.

Antibacterial products including vinegar are known to easy remove stains due to the acidity it contains.

Products such as Windex are also used to remove tough stains on glass, but is said to also work on material due to the chemicals it contains.