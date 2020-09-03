Musician Who Was Sentenced to Death for Blasphemy Appeals Judgment

Yahaya Sharif-Aminu, a musician sentenced to death for blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad by a Kano Shari’a Court, has appealed the judgment.

Sharif-Aminu was sentenced to death on August 10, 2020, and was given 30 days by the court to appeal the judgment, meaning that the time would lapse on Wednesday, September 9.

In a suit filed on Thursday at the Kano State High Court by his lawyer, Kola Alanipini, Sharif-Aminu said he is dissatisfied with the judgment of the Shari’a Court.

He described the Kano State Penal Law 2000 as unconstitutional, null and void, having grossly violated and conflicted with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999) as amended and having violated the Human Rights and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights respectively.

The Street Journal had earlier reported that an Kano Upper Shari’a Court sitting at Hausawa Filin Hockey in Kano has sentenced a 22-year old man to death by hanging for committing blasphemy against Prophet Muhammad.



Mr Sharif, a resident of Sharifai in Kano metropolis was accused of committing blasphemy against the prophet in a song he circulated via WhatsApp in March 2020.



An online newspaper, Kano Focus, reported that the judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, gave the verdict on Monday after finding Yahaya Aminu Sharif guilty as charged.



Following the incidence, protestors burnt down the singer’s family home and led a procession to the Kano Hisbah Command’s headquarters.



According to the report, the court has also sentenced one Umar Farouq of Sharada area of Kano metropolis to 10 years imprisonment for making derogatory statements concerning the Almighty Allah in a public argument.

Like this: Like Loading...