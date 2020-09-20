My 15-year-old son has developed unusual obsessive behaviour

Question: We are looking for advice on how to deal with our 15-year-old son with regard to his unusual behaviour, which we noticed in the last couple of months.

He has started to go up and down the stairs twice, in and out the door twice and now starting tipping things twice. He has also said that he doesn’t like one-way systems as he likes to go back the same way he came (please note that this is just with us – in school and shops he follows the rules but just doesn’t like it). He will actually turn around on a walk rather than do a loop.