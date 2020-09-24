My 600-lb Life star Coliesa McMillian died at age 41 after ‘complications’ from weight loss surgery

By Tracy Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 10:37 EDT, 24 September 2020 | Updated: 13:41 EDT, 24 September 2020

An obese mother-of-four who featured on the TLC reality series My 600-lb Life has died at the age of 41 one following ‘complications’ from her weight loss surgery.

Coliesa McMillian, from Louisiana, ‘passed away at 10:23 p.m.’ on Monday night according to a Facebook post shared by her family – just six months after her episode of the popular weight loss show aired.

At the time of filming, Coliesa weighed 643lbs and had already suffered a heart attack that was made much more severe as a result of her obesity and doctors were unable to correct the damage done to her heart because her weight made it impossible to operate.

Loss: My 600-lb Life star Coliesa McMillian has died at the age of 41 following ‘complications’ from weight loss surgery

Trouble: The mother-of-four, from Louisiana, appeared on season eight of the TLC reality show in March (pictured), when she weighed 643lbs

Although her exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, Coliesa’s family revealed in June that she had been put on life support and had ‘almost died’ after suffering severe complications from her weight loss surgery.

Her family noted that it would be ‘a very long and difficult road ahead,’ but that she was recovering after suffering complications from surgery.

A Facebook page setup to keep friends and family updated about her post-surgery wrote in June that she was back home ‘after being on life support and almost dying’ following gastric surgery.

‘She stayed in Houston for a few weeks. Even though she has been on a long journey she has an even longer journey to go. She is a fighter. She is now confined to a bed 24/7. And is in a lot of pain. She can not do anything like she used to. But she is there.’

Concern: Her exact cause of death has not yet been revealed, but Coliesa’s family revealed in June that she had been put on life support after suffering complications from surgery

Family: Coliesa is survived by four daughters; seen on Facebook

One of her daughters, Hannah, shared a tribute to her mother on Facebook.

‘Now y’all together,’ she wrote of her mother and her mom’s late fiance who died in a car collision. ‘These two my guardian angels. Imma miss you mom I already do!’

Coliesa was reportedly 643 lbs. when she appeared on show in March.

The mother-of four ‘decided to do the show after a lifetime of eating to deal with trauma in order to regain control of her life for her girls.’

A Facebook page setup to keep friends and family updated about her post-surgery wrote in June that she was back home ‘after being on life support and almost dying’ following gastric surgery

Somber: One of her daughters, Hannah, shared a tribute to her mother on Facebook

She had a heart attack at the age of 39 and was ‘too big to do surgery on’ when she was taken to the hospital.

‘I know I won’t survive another heart attack unless I lose weight,’ Coliesa said during a clip from her show.

Participants on the reality show receive life-changing surgeries from Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, also known as Dr. Now.

In the show’s eight year history with more than 100 participants featured, eight patients have died since appearing on the show, according to the program’s Wikipedia.