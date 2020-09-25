My fear about fame, by Neo

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Neo has disclosed his fears outside the House.

He said he hopes he is perceived exactly the way he is as fame can be deceiving.

Neo said this during a conversation with other Housemates.

Neo said: “Fame can be deceiving but I hope to do well with it.

“This house has really blessed me and I just need to find someone who has the same vibe like me and get married.”

However, after agreeing with Vee to pause their relationship till they leave the house, Neo was seen washing Vee’s underwear.