My Late Husband was not Killed by an Okija Shrine, Widow Cries out

A widow Mrs. Ifeoma Nnadozie, a native of UmuEzejimofor, Umuluoku kindred of Egbu Umuenem Otolo Nnewi has cried out for help from the wife of Anambra State Governor Dr. Mrs. M. Obiano, relevant security operatives, human right groups, the traditional ruler of Nnewi HRH Igwe Dr. K.O.N Orizu III and other stakeholders over the intimidation and threat to her life and that of her children since the death of her late husband Mr. Isaiah Nnadozie who died on 7th May, 2020 and was buried on 9th May, 2020 but up till now the funeral ceremony have not been conducted due to the harassments, intimidation, and threat to the family by a cabal that are bent on extorting money from them on the ground that her late husband was killed by a shrine located at Okija.

According to the widow, before her husband died, he was the treasurer of UmuEzejimofor Family Meeting and one Mr. Okwudili Ibeto AKA Ekediaso was the Chairman. It happened that according to her, the chairman withdrew the sum of N350,000 from the account of the family meeting without the consent of the members, and when his action was later discovered, he alleged that her husband who was the treasurer was part of the deal and actually collected the sum of N100,000.

The family meeting however insisted that the chairman must refund the N350,000 and the chairman Mr. Okwudili Ibeto insisted that her late husband should equally refund N100,000 so that he will add his own N250,000 to complete the money.

Speaking further, Mrs. Ifeoma Nnadozie stated that her husband refused to pay insisting that he wasn’t part of the deal and did not collect any money from Mr. Okwudili Ibeto and later the chairman paid the N350,000 with a threat and insult that my husband must pay him the N100,000 balance. The widow also said that her husband sued Mr. Okwudili Ibeto at Magistrate Court Nnewi for defamation of character while Mr. Okwudili Ibeto reported her husband at their shrine.

According to her, after sometime, a letter of invitation was brought to her husband from their shrine at Okija but her husband declined the invitation. She became troubled and went about looking for alternative ways to resolve the matter amicably but all to no avail. She went to Mr. Okwudili Ibeto for peaceful dialogue but all to no avail.

Mr. Okwudili Ibeto further threatened to eliminate Mr. Isaiah Nnadozie and his entire family. She went to UmuEzejimofor Family Meeting with hot drink and native kola to involve the kinsmen in the matter but the kinsmen decided not to be third party until her husband withdraws the matter from magistrate court while Mr. Okwudili Ibeto withdraws the matter from their shrine. The widow stated that her husband actually withdrew the matter from magistrate court and presented the proof to the kinsmen but when the kinsmen asked Mr. Okwudili Ibeto to present his own withdrawal proof, he vowed not to do so and no action was taken by the kinsmen.

According to her also, she went and involved her friend Mrs. Chinwe Chidolue who is also a family friend to Mr. Okwudili Ibeto’s family and when they got to his house, he ordered them out of his house and also made same threat to eliminate Mr. Isaiah Nnadozie and his entire family. On their way home, they met Mr. Okwudili Ibeto’s wife at her business place and pleaded with her to plead with her husband, Mr. Okwudili Ibeto to sheath his sword, she declined having the power to do so and advised them to go and meet Hon. Sir. Okey Nwizugbe.

The widow further said that she went to meet Late Chief Isaac Mbanefo, the then presiding Chief of Obi Mbanefo of UmuEzejimofor Family Meeting to seek for further assistance in resolving the matter, Chief Isaac went inside his house to check for the contact details of the Okija Shrine but to her greatest surprise, while Chief Isaac was still inside his house for about 10 minutes, Hon. Sir. Okey Nwizugbe came in and asked her if it’s the contact details of the Okija shrine that she came for? She replied; yes. Hon. Okey asked her to come to his house and collect it. She later went to Hon. Sir. Okey Nwizugbe’s house to collect the number but Hon. Okey asked her to come back the following day that he is yet to get the number from Mr. Okwudili Ibeto.

According to the widow, she went to Hon. Sir. Okey Nwizugbe’s house three times to get the number but all to no avail. Hon. Sir. Okey Nwizugbe later offered to drive her to the shrine but she declined the offer.

According to the widow, later her husband fall sick and died on 7th May, 2020, buried on 9th May, 2020 and few minutes after the burial of her husband, Chief Ifeanyi Nsofor of Obi Umucheke in Egbu Umuenem Otolo Nnewi stormed her house with a shocking news; that the current chairman of UmuEzejimofor Family Meeting, Mr. Vincent Okonkwo called him to inform her and her children that Mr. Okwudili Ibeto instructed that her husband who was killed by their shrine shouldn’t be buried, that if already buried, she and her children should exhume the body and unfailing to do so, that the deceased wife and children are giving their shrine express permission to continue the killing.

