My purported suspension a big joke, says Fayemi

By Razak Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Ekiti Governor Kayode Fayemi has dismissed his purported suspension by the State Executive Committee (SEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as “a joke taken too far.”

SEC on Friday suspended Fayemi and the state executives for alleged anti-party activities.

SEC members, including Senator Femi Ojudu and 10 others earlier suspended by the executives, accused Fayemi of working with Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki to defeat the APC candidate, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu last Saturday.

But in a statement by his the Chief Press Secretary, Mr Yinka Oyebode, Fayemi said the APC is governed by laws, stating members of the group cannot hide under their recent suspension to announce a dubious suspension they lack the locus to handle.

The statement reads: “While one would have dismissed their claims as another failed attempt to polarise the party in the state, it is also important to put it on record that the action of the group smacks of criminal impersonation as none of those who signed the purported suspension letter were executive members of the party at ward, Local government or state level.

“The action is but a joke taken too far as they never had such power they want to arrogate to themselves while they were members of the party much less now that they have been suspended.

“Governor Fayemi however remains unperturbed by this antics of suspended members.

“Well- meaning members of the public as well as members of APC are urged to disregard the news of the purported suspension as it only exists in the imagination of members of the group.

“Dr Kayode Fayemi remains the indisputable leader of the APC in Ekiti State.”

On his part, the APC Chairman, Omotoso, who reacted through the party’s Publicity Secretary, Ade Ajayi, directed the signatories to deny the publication with immediate effect.

The statement said: “The attention of the Ekiti State APC SEC has been drawn to the publication which is in circulation in the social media titled, Dr. Kayode Fayemi Anti-Party Activities” purportedly signed by the following people: Senator Tony Adeniyi, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Senator Dayo Adeyeye,Congressman Bimbo Daramola, Hon. Robinson Ajiboye, Hon. Oye Ojo, Hon. Dr. Adewale Ominrin, Hon. Femi Adeleye.

“We hereby call for the confirmation or denial of the said publication by the purported signatories between now and the close of work today, September 25, 2020”.