World News N.J. Will Borrow $4.5 Billion as Pandemic Pain Hits States By Tracey Tully and Mary Williams Walsh 5 hours ago ShareTweet 0 Post Views: Visits 35 It is one of the first states to take on debt to plug a budget hole created by the impact of the coronavirus. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments