NABTEB Exams: Kano Govt orders reopening of 6 colleges

Kano State Government has ordered the immediate reopening of six Technical Colleges in the state to enable their students in the exit class to participate in the forthcoming National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB) examinations.

The Commissioner for Education, Malam Sanusi Kiru, gave the order in a statement issued on Sunday in Kano by the Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Aliyu Yusuf.

Kiru noted that the directive was sequel to the approval granted to a Memo he recently submitted to Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje.

The commissioner said that the state government had ordered the immediate payment of the NABTEB examinations fees of all the SSS3 students in the technical schools.

READ ALSO: Kano Police arrest two suspected killers of physiotherapist

He stated that the sum of N15.6 million had been earmarked for students’ feeding, while another N860,000 had been set aside for the upkeep of the respective colleges.

According to him, such steps are to facilitate the smooth reopening of the schools.

Kiru indicated that the government had provided all the required Personnel Protective Equipment(PPE’s) to all the students to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.

He directed the Executive Secretary of the Board to call on the directors and principals of the six affected colleges to reciprocate the gesture by doing what was expected of them.

Vanguard