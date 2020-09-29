NACC, Lagos government to boost entrepreneurship, trade development

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) and the Lagos State Government have pledged to partner on facilitating trade and empowering entrepreneurs in the state.







This was disclosed after NACC President, Toyin Akomolafe, led the board of directors on a courtesy visit to the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, where the chamber pledged its continuous support for the administration in stimulating entrepreneurship and trade.







According to Akomolafe, the chamber’s admiration of the governor was his focused drive in tackling the many challenges of the state. He appreciated Sanwo-Olu’s commitment to infrastructural development and his innovative approach to tackling and managing the COVID-19 pandemic when it broke out.







Responding, the governor appreciated the visit by representatives of the chamber, adding that the pandemic came, not just with its obvious challenges, but also with significant value-added and innovative technological approaches as well as cost and time-saving legacies. This, he said, forced the business community to think outside the box in achieving desired results with little or no physical interaction.







The governor added that the laying of the metropolitan fibre network across the state was part of the numerous efforts by his administration to ease business conduct by trying to create a one-stop option for fibre optic cable for Telcos, which is one of the viable solutions to facilitate connectivity, especially with the onset of the global pandemic.







He also promised to give attention to some of the requests made by the chamber.

