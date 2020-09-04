NAF Neutralises Bandits In Kaduna

A file photo of a military helicopter.

The Nigerian Air Force special Operation Thunder Strike, has neutralised several armed bandits at the Kuduru and Kwaimbana forest areas of Kaduna State.

According to a statement by the coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, this was achieved through separate air strikes carried out on the 2nd and 3rd of September 2020 on the basis of credible intelligence reports.

Major General Enenche went on to say that the attack on the Kuduru forest hideout was executed after aerial reconnaissance missions observed significant number of armed bandits around some compounds in a small settlement within the forest.

Consequently, the air component dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location.

“The attack aircraft took turns in strafing the target area leading to the neutralization of several of the bandits as well as damage to their dwellings.

“At the Kwaimbana Forest, where some bandits were seen along with many rustled cattle around some huts and makeshift structures, the NAF jets and helicopter gunships engaged the area in successive passes, taking out some of the bandits,” the statement read in part.