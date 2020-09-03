NAFDAC destroys N3b illicit, counterfeit drugs in Kano

From Fanen Ihyongo, Kano

The National Agency for Food, Drugs Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has destroyed illicit and counterfeit drugs valued at over N3billion in Kano State in the last two years.

The drugs were seized during various joint operations by the agency and other stakeholders, NAFDAC Coordinator Shaba Mohammad told reporters on Thursday.

Mohammad noted that the agency had recorded significant successes in the campaign against drug abuse which had been a source of worry to the state in the last 10 years.

“For the first time in 10 years, Kano State has moved down to number six on the list of states with a high rate of drug abuse.

“NAFDAC achieved this success as a result of collaboration with security agencies and other stakeholders.”

“We are working closely with the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

This is helping us to get positive results in achieving the set objectives.”