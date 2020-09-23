NAFDAC seals fake animal medicine factories, arrest operator in Kano

File photo

By Bashir Bello

The National Agency for Food Drugs Administration and Control, NAFDAC has sealed two fake Animal medicine factories and arrested a suspect, Mohammad Jamilu Sani (operator) in Bichi Local Government Area of Kano state.

NAFDAC State Coordinator, Alhaji Shaba Mohammad disclosed this to newsmen when he led officials of the agency to raid and recovered the fake products at the factories.

Mohammad said the agency had been on the trail of the culprits identified as Mohammad Jamilu Sani for the past six months when the products were first seen in circulation and on sold at Sabon Gari market and other places in Kano.

According to him, “the alleged manufacturer of the counterfeit products has been producing the products for the past year without NAFDAC registration number. He has never conducted any laboratory test on the drugs he locally produced, yet he tagged fake NAFDAC registration number on the products.

“Our personnel gathered intelligence report and they were able to locate the fake factories which lead to the raiding today.

“Investigation is currently ongoing and we (NAFDAC) would conduct laboratory test on the counterfeit products to ascertain the level of damage the products have been causing on Animals in the last twelve months to enable take lawful action on the manufacturer.

“Lawful Drug dealers and unsuspecting individuals particularly livestock farmers are however urged to beware of patronizing products from manufacturers that do not have genuine NAFDAC registration number.

“The agency would not relent in fishing out illegal manufacturers of fake drugs. We urge them to desist from the nefarious activities as there is no hiding place for them in Kano,” the NAFDAC Coordinator, Mohammad said.

Upon interaction with the suspected manufacturer, Mohammad Jamil Sani confessed he operates the factory without NAFDAC registration and have never conducted any laboratory test on the drugs and injectables he produces.

He said he operates the factory with the support of four other persons whom he engaged to work with him.

Sani claims he is a veterinary technician who holds a Higher National Diploma Holder on Animal Health and Prediction Technology from Audu Bako College of Agriculture, Dambatta LGA in Kano State.

