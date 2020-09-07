Namibia: Ruling Party Bans Independent Candidates

SWAPO members with ambitions of contesting in national election as independent candidates will lose party membership if they are not endorsed by recognised party structures to contest such elections.

This is the latest amendment to the ruling Swapo Party’s constitution, which seeks to prevent members from contesting national elections as independent candidates while still retaining membership.

The amendment was endorsed at Saturday’s virtual extra-ordinary congress.

Swapo’s executive director Austin Samupwa confirmed the amendment to The Namibian.

The specific amendment reads as follows: “Automatic loss of membership once a member is registered or seeks or attempts to register as an independent candidate or an association or as a representative of an association for presidential, regional, local authority or any other election for which such a member is not elected or endorsed by the relevant structure of the party”.

The amendment comes into effect on 11 September 2020, Samupwa said.