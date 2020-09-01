….Napoli president upbeat about Eagles forward

Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis has joined the club’s legend Stefan Schwoch to describe Victor Osimhen as a gazelle and wonders what position the Nigeria international will play for Gennaro Gattuso’s side this season.

Schwoch, who starred for the Gli Azzurri between 1999 and 2000, had liken the 21 year-old to a gazelle after the Super Eagles striker scored an impressive hat trick in eight minutes during a pre-season match on Friday; and now De Laurentiis is obviously impressed with Osimhen’s contributions against Serie D side L’Aquila.

“Osimhen? He seems like a beautiful gazelle, now let’s see which formation he will play in.” The patron said in a conference confirming Brazilian midfielder Allan will move to Everton.

“He has made a good impression on me but you have to understand how to use it,” he added.