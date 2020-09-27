Nasarawa APC passes vote of confidence on Buhari, Sule, Al-Makura

Linus Oota, Lafia

The All Progressives Congress, APC in the Nasarawa South Senatorial District has passed a vote of confidence on the leadership of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The party appreciated the president for approving the establishment of police mobile training school, military and Airforce base in the state, as a step towards addressing insecurity in the state.

The party also affirmed the leadership of Governor Abdullahi Sule in the state, supported by Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura.

Speaking after an emergency meeting of the APC stakeholders in Nasarawa South Senatorial Districts held on Saturday in Lafia, spokesman of the group, Mamman Alakai, who is a member of the Federal Character Commission, said the meeting was the first in the last five years.

Alakai said “The meeting passed a vote of confidence on the government of President Mohammadu Buhari; the meeting noted the notable achievements and the presence of the government of President Buhari in Nasarawa State.

“Notably the stationing of police training school in Nasarawa State, the military base in Doma and the Airforce base here in Lafia are federal government efforts towards addressing incessant insecurity around the country, particularly in Nasarawa State.

“The meeting also passed a vote of confidence on the government of Governor Abdullahi Sule so far, in sustaining the developmental strides of his predecessor and urged him to sustain the tempo.

“The meeting equally appreciated in no small measure the contribution of the immediate past governor of the state and current senator representing Nasarawa South, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and urged him to sustain his support,” he said.

The meeting urged close working ties between Senator Al-Makura and the government of the state so as to carry the state to the next level.

Those present at the meeting include the state deputy governor, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, the SSG Aliyu Ubandoma, executives from the zone, all assembly members under the party from the zone, commissioners, special advisers and local government chairmen from the zone.