Nasarawa NLC constitutes ‘Cttee ahead of national protest

By David Odama

NASARAWA chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Thursday constituted a five-man committee to mobilise workers ahead of the planned national protest and strike action Monday, September 28.

Announcing the Constitution of the committee after the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting in Lafia, Chairman of the Council, Yusuf It’s said the meeting was called to inform workers about the planned protest and possible strike over increased tariff of electricity and petroleum.

The committee’s responsibility according to the Chairman is to coordinate, mobilise members from various affiliates to ensure a successful protest and possible strike should the government fail to reverse its decision.

He added that the committee would also coordinate printing of posters, press releases, placards among others to ensure workers from the state participate in the planned action by the union.

“Already most of the affiliates had gotten circulars on the action from their national headquarters directing them to join the action to pressurise government to resent their decision. Affiliates who are yet to get circular from their headquarters concerning the planned action would get it on Friday”.

He also directed affiliates to call meetings of their unions to stepdown the decision reached at the SEC with the view of proper mobilisation.

Comrade Iya described as unfortunate decisions to increase tariff on electricity and petroleum products given the hardship the masses were already facing.

The NLC Chairman in the state also assured members that the leadership of the union would always give priority to their welfare.

He, therefore, called on workers to remain calm and await further directive on the planned national protest and strike from the leadership of the union.

It would be recalled that all the affiliates at the meeting pledged their total support to the planned action.

Vanguard News Nigeria