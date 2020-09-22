NASEMA shares relief items to Nasarawa flood victims

From Linus Oota, Lafia

Nasarawa State Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) has distributed relief materials to victims of last Sunday’s flood disaster in Nasarawa Local Government Area of the state.

The items include 44 trailers of assorted grains made up of 600 bags per trailer laden with maize, guinea corn, millet, and garri.

Others were cartons of Maggi cube, wrappers, children clothing, blankets, towels, mats, mattresses, groundnut oil and mosquito nets among others.

Over 200 houses in the LGA were submerged last Sunday during a heavy downpour with worship centres, schools, clinics and shops washed away by the floodwater.